95,096 Shares in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 95,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,296,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,349,000 after buying an additional 925,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,091,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,288,000 after buying an additional 242,722 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $123,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,317.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,646 shares of company stock worth $7,289,478 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.18. 3,867,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,367. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

