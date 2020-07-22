AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AB SKF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get AB SKF alerts:

AB SKF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.31.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.