Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after acquiring an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after buying an additional 327,884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,267,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,323,000 after buying an additional 285,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $184.30. The stock had a trading volume of 789,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,120. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.