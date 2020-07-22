Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 4,999 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,999 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $120.37. 109,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average is $113.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

