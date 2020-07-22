Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 0.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in American Express were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $21,186,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.83.

American Express stock traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $96.21. 2,704,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.86. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

