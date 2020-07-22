Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Trading 6% Higher

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.25, 383,369 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 306,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Acacia Research from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $197.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 205.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

