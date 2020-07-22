Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.91) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:ACC remained flat at $GBX 58 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 million and a PE ratio of -17.06. Access Intelligence has a 12-month low of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 60 ($0.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.12.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Access Intelligence in a research report on Tuesday.

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

