Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,050 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,325,502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $73,436,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $1,564.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,057. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,454.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,368.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,070.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,594.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

