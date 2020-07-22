Adams Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

NYSE KMB traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $143.75. 53,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

