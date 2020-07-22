Adams Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,925 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after buying an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after buying an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $80,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. 2,369,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,275,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

