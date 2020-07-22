ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 16,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. 19,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.05 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. As a group, analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

