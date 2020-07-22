Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In related news, CFO Troy Rudd bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aecom by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aecom stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. 10,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. Aecom has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

