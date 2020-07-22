Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.30

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.30 and last traded at C$15.21, with a volume of 33905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.94.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $905.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.33.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$747.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$655.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.09%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.