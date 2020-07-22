Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for 1.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

APD stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $290.85. 50,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,350. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $295.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

