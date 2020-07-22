Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.02

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.02 and last traded at C$17.92, with a volume of 369676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.12. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.97.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$624.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$719.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer David John Bronicheski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total transaction of C$390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,135,846.50.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

