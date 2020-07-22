Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 240.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 2.8% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.27. 674,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $636.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $151.85 and a 1-year high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

