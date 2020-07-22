Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) rose 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72, approximately 145,220 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 200,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allot Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $405.61 million, a PE ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Allot Communications worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

