Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Position Boosted by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1,146.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,469 shares during the period. Allstate makes up about 2.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $1,363,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $206,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

