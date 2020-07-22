Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading Up 6%

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) shares were up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.97 and last traded at $171.59, approximately 840,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,848,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,370.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $56,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $179,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,417 shares of company stock worth $22,799,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,057,000 after purchasing an additional 236,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alteryx by 67.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after purchasing an additional 355,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $50,681,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

