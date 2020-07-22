Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

NVIDIA stock traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.38. The company had a trading volume of 230,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,292. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $431.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $255.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

