Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $651,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,218 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,921,720. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.