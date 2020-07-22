Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 107,966 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,966 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. 38,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

