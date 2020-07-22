Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,455 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $713,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.45. 1,120,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,719,864. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.77. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

