Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,505 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,147.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. 2,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,776. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

