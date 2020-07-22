Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 3,312 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,785 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 67,991 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,936 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 429.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 163,357 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $152,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,032 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra lowered shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

NYSE:COP traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.