Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.36

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$41.36 and last traded at C$41.12, with a volume of 22927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

AIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 113.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$131.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Group Ltd will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.84%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Edward Charles Orlik sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.38, for a total transaction of C$85,612.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,462.16. Also, Senior Officer Patricia Gabriel Ball sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.71, for a total transaction of C$66,153.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at C$33,626.46. Insiders have sold a total of 9,579 shares of company stock worth $392,792 over the last ninety days.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

