American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L reduced its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

ACC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,231. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

