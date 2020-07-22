American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.38. 228,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

