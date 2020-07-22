American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.18.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.4% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,378. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

