Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.94

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.94 and last traded at C$4.59, with a volume of 1260225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on USA. Cormark upped their target price on Americas Silver from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Americas Silver from C$4.10 to C$3.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.60 million and a P/E ratio of -11.95.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$9.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.