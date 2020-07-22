Amigo (LON:AMGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amigo (LON:AMGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (5.70) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) by GBX (14.90) (($0.18)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of LON AMGO traded down GBX 0.71 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6.21 ($0.08). 33,025,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.69. The company has a market cap of $29.52 million and a PE ratio of 0.41. Amigo has a twelve month low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.80 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.56, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.78.
About Amigo
Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.