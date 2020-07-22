Amigo (LON:AMGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amigo (LON:AMGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (5.70) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) by GBX (14.90) (($0.18)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON AMGO traded down GBX 0.71 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6.21 ($0.08). 33,025,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.69. The company has a market cap of $29.52 million and a PE ratio of 0.41. Amigo has a twelve month low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.80 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.56, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.78.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

