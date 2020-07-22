Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Genpact reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NYSE:G traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. 5,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Genpact has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,327.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Genpact by 22.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Genpact by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Genpact by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

