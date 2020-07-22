Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.15

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.15 and last traded at C$6.85, with a volume of 61056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $544.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Glenn Rice sold 168,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total transaction of C$1,430,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 297,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,520,019.81. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.69, for a total transaction of C$48,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,020. Insiders have sold 300,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,835 in the last ninety days.

About Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

