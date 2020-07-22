ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.27

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.27 and last traded at C$5.25, with a volume of 300885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

ARX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.68.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$295.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.75%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.