Arionum Market Capitalization Tops $104,267.15 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $104,267.15 and $94.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,348.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.34 or 0.02613799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.02479098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00466358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00748965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00065920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00660220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

