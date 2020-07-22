Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $19,064,779. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $707.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $76.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,566.30. 599,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,704,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,762.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,126.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $775.61. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

