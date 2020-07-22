Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,449 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 297,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,772,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.69.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.62. The stock had a trading volume of 110,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

