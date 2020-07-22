Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 2.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $649,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $1,182,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 2.8% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 58,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $3,469,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.16. 80,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $224.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.69 and a 200-day moving average of $194.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.