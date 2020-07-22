Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 53,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.41. 75,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,803. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.90. The company has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,405 shares of company stock valued at $114,888,327. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

