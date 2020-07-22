Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 862 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 8.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.40. 4,281,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,037,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $269.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

