Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,282 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 748,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $101,152,000 after purchasing an additional 471,275 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.02. 202,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

