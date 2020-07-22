Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.16. 127,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

