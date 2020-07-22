Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,919 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.