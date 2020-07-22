Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Cowen lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

AAWW stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,025. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.10. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $643.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

