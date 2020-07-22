Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its stake in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.13% of Atomera worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the 1st quarter worth about $298,610,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Atomera by 54.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 20,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,779. Atomera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. Analysts expect that Atomera Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $58,644.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,428.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,765 shares of company stock worth $83,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

ATOM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

