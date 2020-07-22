Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.71

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.71 and last traded at C$21.53, with a volume of 137460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.80. The company has a current ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 20.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Solomons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,961,373.85.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

