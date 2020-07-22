AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoNation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. 31,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,692. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 114,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,914,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.