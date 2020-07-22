Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 587,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 239,402 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 8.2% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu by 2.1% during the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 84,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $3.90 on Wednesday, hitting $121.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.45. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.55.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

