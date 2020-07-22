Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,829 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $24,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,234,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ball by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE:BLL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,474. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

