Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,493 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $6,050,510,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,417,000 after purchasing an additional 414,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bank of America by 8.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,200 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. 1,803,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,211,976. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $208.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

